BROOKINGS, Lee Powers, 66, retired from Larson Manufacturing, and his wife, Guyla, live in rural Brookings and have several grandchildren of their own.

Now he's looking to gain some more: as a "foster grandparent."

He'll be serving as a role model, mentor, tutor and ...more



View Additional Articles...



VOLGA, All five Cossack starters scored in double figures as Sioux Valley used a strong start to beat Custer 73-49 in a nonconference boys' basketball game Thursday night.

"It seemed like a long, long wait since we last played Madison, a loss that ate at ...more



View Additional Articles...



LAKE POINSETT, A home was destroyed and its owner injured in a Thursday afternoon fire on the northeast side of Lake Poinsett.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 100 block of Northeast Lake Drive of Lake Poinsett at ...more



View Additional Articles...



I've decided to hang it up.

Sort of.

Stubble Mulch, a little column age about 55, will be laid to rest beginning the first of the New Year, but for the next 52 weeks the Register will be publishing some of what I consider the ...more



View Additional Articles...



Featured Businesses