WASHINGTON (AP), Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.

Under cloudy, threatening skies



COLMAN/ESTELLINE, Top-seeded Deubrook Area and third-seeded Elkton-Lake Benton won Dakota Valley Conference semifinal games on Thursday night to set up a Dolphin-Lady Elk championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Colman.

The Dolphins topped Dell Rapids St. Mary, 48-29, in Estelline while the Lady Elks



Old Jake was a master innovator in our rural neighborhood.

He had that inventive, precise German flair.

He was our mailman.

Every day, Jake and his horse Jenny made the 22-mile circuit starting at the town post office, circling through the farmland, and ending at



