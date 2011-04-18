BROOKINGS, A Brookings native will bring his illusions to the Swiftel Center on Saturday, performing a public show in his hometown for the first time since 2010.

Reza Borchardt, a world-renowned illusionist, has not performed a show for the public in Brookings since he ...more



View Additional Articles...



TORONTO, With the second seed spot in District 5B on the line, the Dolphins did just enough to down Castlewood, 42-38, in Dakota Valley Conference girls' basketball action on Tuesday.

Deubrook Area led 17-13 after the first eight minutes and was still up, 22-20, at ...more



View Additional Articles...



As I peruse old copies of The Brookings Register for the Years Ago column and for other research, I often come across the name "Hartwick."

It's never Kid Hartwick, but other persons by that last name, perhaps relatives of his.

He's gone now, Kid is, ...more



View Additional Articles...



Featured Businesses