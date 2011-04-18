 
 

Trump takes charge

WASHINGTON (AP), Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.
Under cloudy, threatening skies ...more

Sports

Dolphins, Lady Elks advance to DVC championship game

COLMAN/ESTELLINE, Top-seeded Deubrook Area and third-seeded Elkton-Lake Benton won Dakota Valley Conference semifinal games on Thursday night to set up a Dolphin-Lady Elk championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Colman.
The Dolphins topped Dell Rapids St. Mary, 48-29, in Estelline while the Lady Elks ...more

Court/Police

Community

Jake the letter carrier

Old Jake was a master innovator in our rural neighborhood.
He had that inventive, precise German flair.
He was our mailman.
Every day, Jake and his horse Jenny made the 22-mile circuit starting at the town post office, circling through the farmland, and ending at ...more

