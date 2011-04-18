 
 

New ‘Snowbulance’ could be a lifesaver

BROOKINGS, With its bright blue color and small, spacecraft shape, it looks like a child's toy vehicle, but when minutes count, the Snowbulance could save your life.
That's why the Brookings Fire Department wants to buy the conveyance, and they've already gotten help from the ...more

   Hansen seeking second term on council

   Top SD GOP offer assurances after ethics law repeal

   Brookings-based SDHC awarded $100K grant

   It’s cookie time!

   Three provost finalists named

   Affordable housing presentation planned

Sports

Golden Eagles power past Bobcats 44-16

BROOKINGS, Aberdeen Central set the tone early with a pair of bonus-point wins on the way to a 44-16 Eastern South Dakota Conference dual win over the Bobcats on Friday night at the BHS Auxiliary Dungeon.
Jacob Moore (106) and Brenden Salfrank (113) both won ...more

   Brookings bowlers split with Canton

   Gross, Jackrabbits take down 15th-ranked Sooners 20-19

   Blizzard beat Bobcats 7-6

   Fliers beat Cossacks

   Minnesota Challenge gets under way

   Bobcats bury Tigers 56-38

Court/Police

   Man accused of abusing baby

   Cabinets stolen

   FD goes on three calls

Community

Lazarus to perform in BCMS concert

BROOKINGS, The Brookings Chamber Music Society will present trumpeter and composer Charles Lazarus in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Performing Arts Center's Larson Memorial Concert Hall.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the ...more

   State's Ragsdale to hold faculty percussion recital

   Looking back to the 1905 Legislature

   Making magic

