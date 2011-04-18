BROOKINGS, With its bright blue color and small, spacecraft shape, it looks like a child's toy vehicle, but when minutes count, the Snowbulance could save your life.

That's why the Brookings Fire Department wants to buy the conveyance, and they've already gotten help from the ...more



View Additional Articles...



BROOKINGS, Aberdeen Central set the tone early with a pair of bonus-point wins on the way to a 44-16 Eastern South Dakota Conference dual win over the Bobcats on Friday night at the BHS Auxiliary Dungeon.

Jacob Moore (106) and Brenden Salfrank (113) both won ...more



View Additional Articles...



BROOKINGS, The Brookings Chamber Music Society will present trumpeter and composer Charles Lazarus in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Performing Arts Center's Larson Memorial Concert Hall.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the ...more



View Additional Articles...



Featured Businesses