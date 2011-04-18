 
 

Reza brings show back to Brookings

BROOKINGS, A Brookings native will bring his illusions to the Swiftel Center on Saturday, performing a public show in his hometown for the first time since 2010.
Reza Borchardt, a world-renowned illusionist, has not performed a show for the public in Brookings since he ...more

   Council approves BAC job

   What's next for the Dakota Access, Keystone XL pipelines?

   Congressman asks for pipeline security

   Building a better, greener Brookings

   Ethics repeal moving forward

   SD lawmaker quits over sexual contact with interns

Sports

Dolphins get past Castlewood, 42-38

TORONTO, With the second seed spot in District 5B on the line, the Dolphins did just enough to down Castlewood, 42-38, in Dakota Valley Conference girls' basketball action on Tuesday.
Deubrook Area led 17-13 after the first eight minutes and was still up, 22-20, at ...more

   SDSU’s Smith ties for 29th at Arizona Intercollegiate

   Big 12 Wrestler of the Week

   Guebert honored by Summit League

   'Cats take second at Watertown Triangular

   Cossacks hit 17 treys in victory at De Smet

   Three Jackrabbits win at Worthington Open

Court/Police

   Tires slashed on 13 vehicles

   Computers stolen at house party

   Misc. items stolen from Wal-Mart

   BFD called to smoking washing machine

   Two sell to minor in alcohol check

Community

The Kid backed off only once

As I peruse old copies of The Brookings Register for the Years Ago column and for other research, I often come across the name "Hartwick."
It's never Kid Hartwick, but other persons by that last name, perhaps relatives of his.
He's gone now, Kid is, ...more

   Citizens Police Academy starting in March

   Get art, writing published through Oakwood

Viewed:[40747]           Votes: [1]

LAKE POINSETT FLOODING THURSDAY:
Uploaded: Apr 18, 2011 4:02 pm
By: Vic Erlacher
