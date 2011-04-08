 
 

News

Expansion on display

BROOKINGS, The Brookings Health System is readying for the day it opens its new $35 million east expansion of the hospital plaza.
As BHS CEO Jason Merkley told a crowd of community members gathered Friday, "You are standing in the middle one the top 100 ...more

   Bacon running for mayor

   A long road to building bike infrastructure

   Brookings still building

   Daugaard says he would sign repeal of ethics law

   Ready when the call comes

   Reps back ethics repeal

Sports

Mitchell wins Brookings Triangular

BROOKINGS, Mitchell posted a team score of 143.6 points to win the Brookings Triangular on Thursday at Bob Jostad Gymnasium, as Madison (138.1) finished second and the host Bobcats (137.6) were third.
The Kernels' Maria Krall won the all-around with a 36.95 total. ...more

   Hawks, Cardinals, Elks, Bulldogs post DVC victories

   Fliers crush Blue Dragons

   Bobcats split with Lynx

   UND to join Summit League in 2018, MVFC in 2020

   MCM, Flandreau, Parker, Howard open Big East Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament with wins

   SDSU ranked fifth among wrestling mid-majors

Court/Police

   Four injured in rural crash

   Scammers want tax information

   More tires slashed on campus

   Tires slashed on 13 vehicles

   Computers stolen at house party

   Misc. items stolen from Wal-Mart

Community

Brookings birders complete count

BROOKINGS, Eighteen observers in the field and 10 feeder watchers found 43 species of birds during the Brookings Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 23 with three others found during count week.
The day was mild with temperatures in the low 30s and cloudy.
Some ...more

   SD State to host ’17 music conference

   The Kid backed off only once

   Citizens Police Academy starting in March

   Get art, writing published through Oakwood

LAKE POINSETT FLOODING THURSDAY:
Uploaded: Apr 8, 2011 11:50 am
By: Vic Erlacher
