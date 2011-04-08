 
 

SDSU readies for another busy year of construction

BROOKINGS, This year will be another busy one for construction crews as South Dakota State University continues to build new buildings, repurpose and remodel old buildings and add on to existing ones.
It's nothing out of the ordinary for the lively campus, said Facilities and ...more

Sports

Cossacks pull out 62-51 win over Fliers in BEC final

GARRETSON, Trevor Hanson scored 15 of his gamehigh 24 points in the fourth quarter as defending-champion Sioux Valley pulled out a 62-51 win over Flandreau in the Big East Conference Boys' Basketball Tournament final on Saturday night.
"He was a man tonight, and needed to ...more

Court/Police

Community

Figure skating clubs compete this weekend

BROOKINGS, Brookings Figure Skating Club members include, back row from left: Savannah Barber, Emily Stratmoen, Piper Schulz, Jensi Jensen and T.J. Cass; and front row: Cloe Barber, Ruby Barber and Kate Struck. Not pictured are Charlotte League, Kamryn Streich and Kennedy Ronning.
The Brookings Figure Skating ...more

Viewed:[40120]           Votes: [0]

LAKE POINSETT FLOODING THURSDAY:
Uploaded: Apr 8, 2011 11:50 am
By: Vic Erlacher
