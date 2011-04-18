 
 

312 5th Street, Brookings, SD 57006 • Ph: 605-692-6271 • Fax: 605-692-2979
E-EDITION LAST UPDATED:
Current E-Edition
Forgot Password?
News
Shoppe
Search
ContactUs
TalkBack
Subscribe
Information
E-Edition

News Sports Court/Police Community Obituaries Calendar Publications Photos Home 


News

Seeking seniors

BROOKINGS, Lee Powers, 66, retired from Larson Manufacturing, and his wife, Guyla, live in rural Brookings and have several grandchildren of their own.
Now he's looking to gain some more: as a "foster grandparent."
He'll be serving as a role model, mentor, tutor and ...more

   Justice, retirement systems among priorities

   AP Poll: US election voted top news story of 2016

   SDSU helps with Elkton ELL influx

   Yseth says farewell

   Pay to rise for millions

   Town houses may serve as model for RC housing market

View Additional Articles...

Sports

Balanced attack leads Sioux Valley past Custer

VOLGA, All five Cossack starters scored in double figures as Sioux Valley used a strong start to beat Custer 73-49 in a nonconference boys' basketball game Thursday night.
"It seemed like a long, long wait since we last played Madison, a loss that ate at ...more

   Wildcats edge Cossacks in girls’ game

   Diver girls, boys earn hard-fought wins at Swiftel Classic

   Bobcats 4th after Day 1 of Floyd Farrand

   Gross, Rotert advance to Midlands semis

   Rangers ground Flyers, 7-1

   Bison trample home win streak, 80-69

View Additional Articles...

Court/Police

Poinsett home destroyed in fire

LAKE POINSETT, A home was destroyed and its owner injured in a Thursday afternoon fire on the northeast side of Lake Poinsett.
According to the Hamlin County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 100 block of Northeast Lake Drive of Lake Poinsett at ...more

   Powershop damaged by hit and run

   Gun stolen from home

   Man arrested for assaulting woman

View Additional Articles...

Community

Hanging it up – sort of

I've decided to hang it up.
Sort of.
Stubble Mulch, a little column age about 55, will be laid to rest beginning the first of the New Year, but for the next 52 weeks the Register will be publishing some of what I consider the ...more

   First Day Hikes planned in area

   First-round winners of anti-meth campaign contest announced

View Additional Articles...

Featured Businesses  

Hot Topics  

Video News

Photo Gallery

Viewed:[38708]           Votes: [1]

LAKE POINSETT FLOODING THURSDAY:
Uploaded: Apr 18, 2011 4:02 pm
By: Vic Erlacher
NDN Player

Stateline Videos






Google Web Search










 
 

Copyright 2017 News Media Corporation

News    Classifieds    Shoppe    Search    ContactUs    TalkBack    Subscribe    Information    E-Edition    Business Portal
Close Do not show again.