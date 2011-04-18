 
 

312 5th Street, Brookings, SD 57006 • Ph: 605-692-6271 • Fax: 605-692-2979
E-EDITION LAST UPDATED:
Current E-Edition
Forgot Password?
News
Shoppe
Search
ContactUs
TalkBack
Subscribe
Information
E-Edition

News Sports Court/Police Community Obituaries Calendar Publications Photos Home 


News

New ‘Snowbulance’ could be a lifesaver

BROOKINGS, With its bright blue color and small, spacecraft shape, it looks like a child's toy vehicle, but when minutes count, the Snowbulance could save your life.
That's why the Brookings Fire Department wants to buy the conveyance, and they've already gotten help from the ...more

   Hansen seeking second term on council

   Top SD GOP offer assurances after ethics law repeal

   Brookings-based SDHC awarded $100K grant

   It’s cookie time!

   Three provost finalists named

   Affordable housing presentation planned

View Additional Articles...

Sports

Bobcats bury Tigers 56-38

BROOKINGS, The Bobcats took care of business on Thursday night at Bob Jostad.
Brookings jumped out to a 17-3 lead after a quarter; led 26-14 at halftime; and then put Harrisburg away with a 19-11 edge in the third to cruise to a 56-38 Eastern ...more

   Harrisburg tops Brookings 45-34

   Hawks sweep Divers in DVC doubleheader

   Dolphins drop Lady Elks 59-51

   Jackrabbits drill Bison 70-44

   Trevor Olson, Cossacks shoot past Fliers 80-57

   Bobcat gymnasts take fourth at ESD Meet

View Additional Articles...

Court/Police

   Man accused of abusing baby

   Cabinets stolen

   FD goes on three calls

View Additional Articles...

Community

Lazarus to perform in BCMS concert

BROOKINGS, The Brookings Chamber Music Society will present trumpeter and composer Charles Lazarus in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Performing Arts Center's Larson Memorial Concert Hall.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the ...more

   State's Ragsdale to hold faculty percussion recital

   Looking back to the 1905 Legislature

   Making magic

View Additional Articles...

Featured Businesses  

Hot Topics  

Video News

Photo Gallery

Viewed:[51746]           Votes: [4]

SONIC SCREWDRIVER:
Uploaded: Apr 18, 2011 6:19 pm
By:


NDN Player

Stateline Videos






Google Web Search


Shoppe Hide









 
 

Copyright 2017 News Media Corporation

News    Classifieds    Shoppe    Search    ContactUs    TalkBack    Subscribe    Information    E-Edition    Business Portal
Close Do not show again.